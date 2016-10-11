IK Multimedia promises to take physical instrument modelling to a new level with Modo

Rarely reticent when it comes to teasing a new product, IK Multimedia has once again dipped into its hamper of hyperbole to preview Modo, which it says represents "a breakthrough in physical instrument modelling".

We're guessing that this is software of some sort, and we're told that it's been eight years in the making. Developed in cooperation with a European university, it's designed to deliver a greater level of expression than ever before, though which instruments are going to be modelled remains to be seen.

All will be revealed on 18 October, when we'll let you know what Modo is all about.