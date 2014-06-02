Hosting AU: the free Mac "MicroDAW"

If you're looking for a simple plugin host/recorder, Hosting AU could be worth a look.

When is a DAW not a DAW? When it's a microDAW, of course, and this is how Juno Ju-X is pitching Hosting AU, its new free Mac app.

Designed to host Audio Units effect and instrument plugins, this comes with a 4+1 channel mixer, an external audio input, a 24-bit recorder and a "music typing kind of feature" known as LazyKey. This is a lean software machine that the developer says can be used as you would an old 4-channel multitracker.

Compatible with Max OS X 10.6 or later, you can download Hosting AU from the Juno Ju-X website.