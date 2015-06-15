Hands-on with Soundation, the online DAW

Whether you're using it for downloading software and samples, storing projects or uploading and promoting tracks, the internet is an essential resource for the modern-day musician. However, it's also possible to produce complete tunes from within your web browser, thanks to online DAWs such as Soundation.

In the video above, MusicRadar gets hands-on with the latest version of Soundation, showing you how to get started, how to put together the core elements of a track, and how to share this with the wider world.

If you want to try the software for yourself, just head over to the Soundation website and sign up for an account. Both free and paid options are available, and once you're registered we'll have you making music in minutes.