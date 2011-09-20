GuitarJack 2 audio interface arrives for iPad, iPhone 4

Image 1 of 4 Unlike its predecessor, GuitarJack 2 is compatible with the iPhone 4. Click the image for close-up views. GuitarJack 2 Image 2 of 4 GuitarJack 2 front Image 3 of 4 GuitarJack 2 left side Image 4 of 4 GuitarJack 2 right side

When Sonoma Wire Works launched its GuitarJack iOS audio interface last year, it looked impressive, but the wind was rather taken out of its sails when it was discovered that it wasn't compatible with the iPad or iPhone 4.

However, we now (finally) have GuitarJack 2, which rectifies this compatibility problem but is otherwise the same as its predecessor. Click here for GuitarJack 2 product photos.

The fact that GuitarJack connects via the dock connector stands in its favour, as this enables higher quality, stereo recording. That said, the new product faces much stiffer competition than its predecessor did, notably from Line 6's just-announced Mobile In.

The GuitarJack 2 is expected to ship in 4-6 weeks but can be pre-ordered now from the Sonoma Wire Works website for $149. The original model, which is compatible with older iOS devices, can now be purchased for $49.

GuitarJack 2 features