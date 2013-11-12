Google Glass to incorporate music features

Google's futuristic glasses, known as Google Glass, are currently in the process of testing music features which will allow users to audio-match and stream songs instantly.

As demonstrated in the video above by Jay Z's mixer Young Guru, the feature will offer an instant Shazam-style experience, using Google Play's Sound Search feature. It is currently being tested with the glasses' few thousand beta "Explorers".

The $1,500 price-tagged glasses will also allow users to scan through previously-saved playlists, synching their Glass experience to their Google Play accounts.

As the video demonstrates, this is all done at the instigation of vocal commands, with a visual display screen appearing in the upper-right corner of the Glass' field of vision.