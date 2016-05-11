Give your sounds Movement with Output's first FX plugin

Having previously impressed with its Rev, Signal and Exhale instruments, Output has taken its first steps into the FX market with Movement. This is designed to add rhythmic interest to any sound in real time, and can be used as both a studio and live tool.

There are actually four rhythm engines. These make use of sidechains, LFOs, step sequencers and Output's proprietary Flux mode, and can all be blended together. Once you've got something rolling, you can adjust its sound on the XY macro pad, which gives you control of up to 152 parameters at once.

There are also analogue-modelled effects that are optimised for modulation. Expect pumping reverb and compression, filters and EQs, morphing delays and tube distortion. You'll find flexible modulation and sidechain options, too.

Movement has been designed to be easy to use - over 300 presets come supplied - but you can also build your own effects from scratch. It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and can be purchased now for $149.

Find out more on the Output website.