GForce Software releases Oddity2 ARP Odyssey emulation

With Korg announcing plans to revive the ARP Odyssey in hardware form, the profile of the synth looks likely to rise rapidly over the next year or so. So, now seems like a great time for GForce Software to introduce Oddity 2, an updated version of its Odyssey-emulating plugin.

Obviously, new and enhanced features are very much on the agenda - you can get an overview of what they are in the video above. You'll note that they include such niceties as monophonic legato and polyphonic operation, three filter modes and an additional oscillator, and the ability to apply an additional LFO and ADSR to almost any of the main sliders.

Find out more on the GForce Software website. You can currently buy Oddity2 for the introductory price of £99/$135, and a demo is available, too.