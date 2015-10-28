Get your hands on Novation's Circuit on its UK tour

What goes on tour, stays on tour!

This November, Novation is inviting UK-based musicians to check out its Circuit groovebox in the flesh to find out if it really can help you 'start something' and get those creative juices flowing.

Circuit is a standalone hardware groovebox featuring a 2-part synth engine derived from Novation's Nova products, along with a 4-part drum machine. Compositions are created on a 4x8 grid of RGB, velocity-sensitive sequencer pads.

The tour takes in six Novation dealers spanning the UK, starting in Glasgow and finishing up in Brighton. Each event is free, but requires registration, and allows the public to try out Circuit for themselves.

Check out the dates below to see if the tour is happening at a retailer near you:

For more information on Circuit head on over to the Novation website.