Novation Circuit: specs, features, price and release date

So now it's official. Novation's 'Start Something' campaign was all leading up to the launch of a standalone hardware groovebox known as Circuit.

It's designed as the solution to a creative problem that we all have from time to time: a lack of inspiration when trying to get a track going. Circuit is small, portable (there's even a built-in speaker) and promises to create "happy accidents".

More specifically, it features a 2-part synth engine derived from Novation's Nova products, along with a 4-part drum machine. Your compositions are created on a 4x8 grid of RGB, velocity-sensitive sequencer pads (these call to mind Novation's Launchpad products), and there are six voices of polyphony.

When creating a song, you can combine up to 128 steps of synth and drum patterns and then beef them up with effects. There's a sidechain option, too, and 32 slots in which to save your productions.

Songs can be created in step- or real-time, and everything is always locked to tempo. Sounds can be sculpted using eight macro knobs.

Specs are below, and you can also read our initial impressions of Circuit following a hands-on test. It'll be available from 15 October priced at £250/$330.

Find out more on the Novation website.

Novation Circuit features

2-part Nova-heritage analogue-modelled synthesiser

4-part drum machine

4x8 grid of RGB, velocity-sensitive sequencer pads

6 voice polyphony

Loads of oscillator types and wavetables

64 production-ready patches

Step sequence or build live

Lock your music in time and key

Combine ready-made drum patterns

Tweak using 8 synth macro encoders with RGB LEDs

Record and play back your tweaks

Combine up to 128 steps of synth and drum patterns

Add amazing delay and reverb effects

32 slots for creating, saving and playing tunes without a laptop

Compact and battery powered

Built-in speaker

Works with computer and hardware via USB and MIDI

What's In The Box?