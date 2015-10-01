More

Novation Circuit: specs, features, price and release date

Find out more about this grid-based groovebox

So now it's official. Novation's 'Start Something' campaign was all leading up to the launch of a standalone hardware groovebox known as Circuit.

It's designed as the solution to a creative problem that we all have from time to time: a lack of inspiration when trying to get a track going. Circuit is small, portable (there's even a built-in speaker) and promises to create "happy accidents".

More specifically, it features a 2-part synth engine derived from Novation's Nova products, along with a 4-part drum machine. Your compositions are created on a 4x8 grid of RGB, velocity-sensitive sequencer pads (these call to mind Novation's Launchpad products), and there are six voices of polyphony.

When creating a song, you can combine up to 128 steps of synth and drum patterns and then beef them up with effects. There's a sidechain option, too, and 32 slots in which to save your productions.

Songs can be created in step- or real-time, and everything is always locked to tempo. Sounds can be sculpted using eight macro knobs.

Specs are below, and you can also read our initial impressions of Circuit following a hands-on test. It'll be available from 15 October priced at £250/$330.

Find out more on the Novation website.

Novation Circuit features

  • 2-part Nova-heritage analogue-modelled synthesiser
  • 4-part drum machine
  • 4x8 grid of RGB, velocity-sensitive sequencer pads
  • 6 voice polyphony
  • Loads of oscillator types and wavetables
  • 64 production-ready patches
  • Step sequence or build live
  • Lock your music in time and key
  • Combine ready-made drum patterns
  • Tweak using 8 synth macro encoders with RGB LEDs
  • Record and play back your tweaks
  • Combine up to 128 steps of synth and drum patterns
  • Add amazing delay and reverb effects
  • 32 slots for creating, saving and playing tunes without a laptop
  • Compact and battery powered
  • Built-in speaker
  • Works with computer and hardware via USB and MIDI

What's In The Box?

  • Novation Circuit
  • USB cable
  • 2 MIDI breakout cables: 3.5mm jack to female 5 pin din
  • Printed Getting Started Guide
  • Circuit patches sheet
  • Safety information sheet
  • 6x AA batteries included
  • 12V DC power supply included