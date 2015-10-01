Novation Circuit: specs, features, price and release date

So now it's official. Novation's 'Start Something' campaign was all leading up to the launch of a standalone hardware groovebox known as Circuit.
It's designed as the solution to a creative problem that we all have from time to time: a lack of inspiration when trying to get a track going. Circuit is small, portable (there's even a built-in speaker) and promises to create "happy accidents".
More specifically, it features a 2-part synth engine derived from Novation's Nova products, along with a 4-part drum machine. Your compositions are created on a 4x8 grid of RGB, velocity-sensitive sequencer pads (these call to mind Novation's Launchpad products), and there are six voices of polyphony.
When creating a song, you can combine up to 128 steps of synth and drum patterns and then beef them up with effects. There's a sidechain option, too, and 32 slots in which to save your productions.
Songs can be created in step- or real-time, and everything is always locked to tempo. Sounds can be sculpted using eight macro knobs.
Specs are below, and you can also read our initial impressions of Circuit following a hands-on test. It'll be available from 15 October priced at £250/$330.
Find out more on the Novation website.
Novation Circuit features
- 2-part Nova-heritage analogue-modelled synthesiser
- 4-part drum machine
- 4x8 grid of RGB, velocity-sensitive sequencer pads
- 6 voice polyphony
- Loads of oscillator types and wavetables
- 64 production-ready patches
- Step sequence or build live
- Lock your music in time and key
- Combine ready-made drum patterns
- Tweak using 8 synth macro encoders with RGB LEDs
- Record and play back your tweaks
- Combine up to 128 steps of synth and drum patterns
- Add amazing delay and reverb effects
- 32 slots for creating, saving and playing tunes without a laptop
- Compact and battery powered
- Built-in speaker
- Works with computer and hardware via USB and MIDI
What's In The Box?
- Novation Circuit
- USB cable
- 2 MIDI breakout cables: 3.5mm jack to female 5 pin din
- Printed Getting Started Guide
- Circuit patches sheet
- Safety information sheet
- 6x AA batteries included
- 12V DC power supply included