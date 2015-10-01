7 reasons why you'll love Novation's Circuit

What do you get when you cross a Nova with a Launchpad? why Circuit of course. Ok, so it’s not that simple, but it’s not far off.

After the premature leak of the unit yesterday, Novation has officially launched Circuit - a grid-based groovebox. The unit features 6-voice polyphony with a 2-part Nova-heritage synth engine and 4-part drum machine.

According to Novation, Circuit is an inspirational groove tool: “The basic idea behind Circuit was to create a groove instrument that you can use to make a tune in 2 minutes. It is designed to inspire and lead you to discovering new musical ideas quickly and easily.”

We’ve already had our hands all over its pads and rotaries and we can confirm it is feasible to make a tune in two minutes. However, the quality of said ‘tune’ would be debatable.

But there are certainly reasons to love Circuit - in fact, we’ve come up with seven.