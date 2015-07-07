Yamaha Reface: CS, DX, CP and YC mini keyboards revealed

At long last, Yamaha is getting back into the non-workstation hardware synth game. In a major announcement, it's launched the Reface range, which contains four compact and portable keyboards.

As expected, the new range references some of Yamaha's most iconic keyboard instrument lines. Specifically, we're talking about the CS and DX synths, the CP stage pianos and the YC combo organs. Each of these brands has a corresponding Reface model that sports a 3-octave mini keyboard, built-in speakers and a battery powering option.

Each model takes design cues from the instrument that inspired it. So, the Reface YC has a bright red case, the Reface CP comes with retro-styled silver-capped knobs, the Reface CS is covered in sliders and the Reface DX has plenty of small rectangular buttons.

Up for discussion

Inevitably, there'll be a lot of debate about Yamaha's decision to use mini- rather than full-size keys, particularly on the CP and YC models. Many piano and organ players are likely to be decidedly unreceptive to the idea of playing a small scale keyboard, but Yamaha is keen to stress that these are 'HQ-mini' keys that it says are “super-playable”.

Furthermore, there'll be those who are disappointed that the Reface CS isn't analogue. But as Roland has proved with its Aira range, this doesn't have to be a barrier to success.

Yamaha has also announced that a free iOS app, Reface Capture, will be available for storing/recalling voices and organising them into set lists, and that you'll be able to share voices online using the Soundmondo network.

With any luck, this will be just the first of a new wave of synth launches from Yamaha. We'll reserve judgment on the Refaces until we've tried them (something that we hope to do very soon), but it's great to have the company back.

All four Reface models will be released in September 2015 priced at £347 each. Find out more on the Yamaha Synth website and by clicking through our gallery, which contains video demos of each model.