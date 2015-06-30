Get samples on subscription with Splice Sounds

Online music making platform Splice has just announced its first 'premium subscription service', which it's calling Splice Sounds. This is designed to enable "creators to discover, download, organise and backup their sounds - including samples, loops, and audio files."

The biggest news here is that those who subscribe to the service will be able to browse a growing database of sounds (there are currently more than 500,000) from a range of providers and download a certain number of them each month.

Specifically, you can pay either $7.99 or $13.99 a month for 100 or 300 'credits'. The good news is that, once you've download a sound, you have a perpetual license to it, so you won't lose the rights to use it if your Splice Sounds subscription lapses.

Find out more in the video above or on the Splice Sounds website.