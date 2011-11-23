Get Rob Papen RP-Delay for £10

RP-Delay: if you want it, now's the time to buy it.

Now here's a mighty tempting deal for you. For one week only, Time+Space is selling Rob Papen's sensational RP-Delay for the knockdown price of £10/€12 (as opposed to £42/€49).

MusicRadar's RP-Delay review concluded that the plug-in is "a thoroughly modern delay plug-in with a great sound and a feature set that's arguably unmatched," and came with a five-star rating.

What's more, if you buy RP-Delay, as a registered Rob Papen customer you'll be able to download RP-Distort for free.

Tempting indeed. The offer runs from today until 30 November - you can place your order on the Time+Space website.