Get Hammond B3-style vibrato and chorus with PSP's B-Scanner plugin

For its latest plugin, PSP Audioware has taken inspiration from the analogue scanner-based effect that was found in the most sought-after Hammond tonewheel organs. The result is PSP B-Scanner.

Great for classic B3-style vibrato and chorus, this also promises a range of features that enable you to go beyond these simple effects.

You can see and hear what PSP B-Scanner can do in the video above, and find out more and download a demo on the PSP Audioware website. It costs $69 and is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats.