Get a clearer picture of your Transport data with DDMF's free plugin

If you're sick of your transport bar information (measure, time, sample count etc) being tucked away in an tiny window, DDMF has a solution.

Its free Transport plugin is designed to display the info you need in a much larger format. It's resizable, and you can choose your own colours.

DDMF quips that "Ideally, you'd drag it onto an external monitor in your 1000 square feet wooden studio and make it fullscreen so that your recording artists always stay oriented, but it works in smaller settings as well."

You can download Transport for free from the DDMF website. It works on PC and Mac and comes in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats.