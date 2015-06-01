GentleDrivez gives Mac users a free route to subtle saturation

GentleDrivez sounds like the name of a guidebook for people who want to enjoy leisurely Sunday afternoon trundles around Britain's B roads, but it's actually a new (and free) saturation plugin for Mac users.

Developed by Synthetic Brain, this is based on - you guessed it - a gentle saturation/distortion algorithm and is designed for warming up digital sound sources.

Check out the video above for a taste of what the plugin has to offer. Check out the YouTube video for a direct link to the download.

(Via Bedroom Producers Blog)