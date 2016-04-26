Genelec's SAM series expanded with new models

Genelec has announced that five new products are set to be added to its Smart Active Monitoring range.

The additions include the 8340 and 8350 monitors, 7360 and 7370 subwoofers and the 9301 AES/EBU multichannel interface.

The 8340 features a 6.5-inch woofer and a quarter-inch metal dome tweeter, each with 150w of Class D amplification. The larger 8350 differs very slightly with a 200w, 8-inch woofer and a 150w 1-inch tweeter.

Both 7360 and 7460 sub enclosures feature Genelec's trademarked Laminar Spiral Enclosure Technology, which provides accurate low frequency reproduction and includes 10- and 12-inch woofers respectively.

And finally, the 9301 interface has been designed to expand the 7300 Series Smart subwoofers to offer eight channels of AES/EBU inputs and outputs.

The new products are available now and more information can be found on the Genelec website.