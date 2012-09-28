FL Studio Mobile 2 video preview

Although it doesn't yet have an official spec list, Image-Line has previewed version 2 of its FL Studio Mobile app in the video above.

Audio recording seems to the main focus of the update - a caption in the video claims that you can add up to 100 tracks. It also appears that you'll be able to create instruments out of your samples (see the video below).

As with the previous version, FL Studio Mobile 2 is based on Xewton Music Studio.

More news as we get it. You can also keep track of developments on the Image-Line website.