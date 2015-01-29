Fingerlab releases DFX digital multi-FX app for iPad

Fingerlab, developer of of the DM-1 drum machine, has released DFX, a new user-friendly multi-FX app for the iPad.

DFX's interface features four touchpads, enabling you to chain the same number of effects and tweak them simultaneously. There are 10 effect categories, and more than 35 effects to choose from.

Audio can come from a live input, another iOS app (Audiobus and Inter-App Audio are supported) or even your iTunes library. There are also a couple of built-in synths.

Specs are below, and you can find out more on the Fingerlab website. DFX is available now on the Apple App Store at the discounted price of £1.49/$1.99.

Fingerlab DFX specs