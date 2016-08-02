Find out how good your ears really are by taking the SoundGym Doctor's hearing test

The Doctor will see you now.

You might fancy yourself as a golden-eared producer, but are your lugs really up to snuff? SoundGym Doctor is a new online service that enables you to find out.

Billed as a hearing test for music producers and engineers, this physician of sound will help you to discover the highest frequency you can hear, which of your ears is better, and how good your ears are compared to others.

Once you've taken the test, you may well choose to sign up to the regular SoundGym, which we told you about earlier this year. This is designed to improve your core listening skills via a series of online games.

You can take the hearing test on the SoundGym Doctor website.