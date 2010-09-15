Faderfox introduces 4-deck Traktor Pro controller

Faderfox was one of the first companies to launch a dedicated controller for Native Instruments' Traktor DJing software in the shape of the DJ2. Now, working in collaboration with Glanzmann Digital DJ Solutions, it's created 4midiloop, which is billed as "the first controller which allows entire and simultaneous control over four decks and four effect slots in Traktor Pro".

Other controllers enable you to access all of Traktor's decks by switching between them - NI's own forthcoming Traktor Kontrol S4, for example - but the 4midiloop is the only one that lays out four individual channels. The specs, taken from the 4midiloop website, are as follows:

- 47 Potentiometer FX, Master, EQ

- 9 Encoder Browser, Seek / Scratch, Pitch· Rubber knobs for best tactile feeling

- 152 LEDs different colours to display various information

- 166 Push buttons in different colours, double functions with shift button

- 5 Fader Eclectic Breaks - Pro X Fade Linefader, Crossfader

- USB bus powering Power supply via USB - bus/consumption less than 300mA

- USB interface class compliant / no driver necessary

- CNC shaped case Aluminium from Swiss aircraft industry (Avional)

- Compact and ergonomic· Eloxalprint scratch proof layout, clearly designed

It seems that the 4midiloop is going to be produced to order which, given that it's a €1300 boutique product, seems to make sense. You can place your order on the 4midiloop website.

(Via Create Digital Music)