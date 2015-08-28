FabFilter's Pro-C compressor is back and fully loaded in version 2

FabFilter has released Pro-C 2, the second edition of its hugely popular compressor plug-in.

Originally lauded for its superb visual feedback, version 2 builds on this with an updated Retina interface.

It's not all about the looks of course; the new version features a Audition Triggering option, which enables users to hear which parts of the audio Pro-C 2 is triggering on and exactly how much compression is taking place.

Other new features include:

Five new compression styles: Vocal, Mastering, Bus, Punch and Pumping

Additional adjustable filter in the Side-chain EQ section

Smooth lookahead (up to 20 ms), which can be enabled/disabled to ensure zero latency processing

Custom knee, variable from hard knee to a 72 dB soft knee (to enable saturation-like effects)

Hold (up to 500 ms)

Up to 4x oversampling

This new edition is available in VST, VST3, Audio Units, AAX Native and AudioSuite formats (all both 64-bit and 32-bit), as well as RTAS (32-bit only).

FabFilter Pro-C 2 is out now for £114. Purchase and download options are available on the FabFilter website.