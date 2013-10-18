FabFilter Pro-MB multiband compression/expansion plugin released

FabFilter Pro-MB is a new multiband compression/expansion plugin that enables you to create bands at any frequency range you're interested in.
The plugin features a new processing mode known as Dynamic Phase, while also offering Linear and Minimum Phase modes. You can create up to six bands, each of which offers a choice of downward or upward compression or expansion.
Said to have a streamlined and uncluttered interface, FabFilter Pro-MB is available now for Mac and PC. It costs £139/$229/€169 and is available from the FabFilter website.
FabFilter Pro-MB features
- Up to six processing bands, freely placeable anywhere in the spectrum
- Bands can be easily snapped together to form a conventional crossover system
- Unique Dynamic Phase processing mode featuring zero latency, no static phase changes and no pre- ringing artifacts
- Excellent Linear Phase processing mode, eliminating audible artifacts when quickly changing crossover frequencies
- Minimum Phase processing mode
- Handles any form of dynamics processing, from highly transparent compression, limiting and expansion to pumping upward compression and punchy gating
- Fully customizable per band: threshold, range, attack, release, output gain, ratio, variable knee, lookahead (up to 20 ms), variable stereo linking, mid- or side-only processing, external side chain input, triggering on a separate frequency range
- Steepness of each crossover slope can be freely adjusted between 6 dB/oct and 48 dB/oct
- Intelligent, highly program- and frequency-dependent attack and release curves
- Unique interactive multiband display, designed for an optimal workflow
- Global dry/wet mix from 0% to 200% to easily scale the total effect of the plug-in
- High-quality audio processing algorithms with 64-bit internal processing where needed
- Up to four times linear-phase oversampling
- Accurate and smooth real-time frequency analyzer with pre- and post-processing options and Œfreeze' feature
- Precise output metering
- GPU-powered graphics acceleration
- Double-click text entry of parameter values
- Stereo and mono plug-ins available
- Supports common Pro Tools hardware control surfaces, such as Avid ICON D-Control and D-Command
- All the usual features you've come to expect from FabFilter: perfectly fine-tuned knobs and controllers, interactive MIDI Learn, undo/redo and A/B switch, Smart Parameter Interpolation for smooth parameter transitions, an extensive help file with interactive help hints, sample-accurate automation, advanced optimization, and more