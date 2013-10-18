FabFilter Pro-MB multiband compression/expansion plugin released

FabFilter Pro-MB is a new multiband compression/expansion plugin that enables you to create bands at any frequency range you're interested in.

The plugin features a new processing mode known as Dynamic Phase, while also offering Linear and Minimum Phase modes. You can create up to six bands, each of which offers a choice of downward or upward compression or expansion.

Said to have a streamlined and uncluttered interface, FabFilter Pro-MB is available now for Mac and PC. It costs £139/$229/€169 and is available from the FabFilter website.

FabFilter Pro-MB features