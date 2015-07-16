Exclusive hands-on video: Roland Aira System-1m Plug-Out synthesizer

Unveiled at Musikmesse 2015, the System-1m was the first of several new modular products added to Roland's Aira range, which features reimaginings of some of the company's greatest products.

Keeping the flexibility afforded by the System-1's Plug-Out capabilities, Roland has dispensed with the keys but added patchable routing and CV/Gate connections, all housed in a very flexible case that will fit in your existing Eurorack setup (providing you have space for an 84 HP module), work as a desktop module or slot into a 19-inch rack.

Check out the video below, and click through the gallery for our thoughts on some of the System-1m synth's key features.