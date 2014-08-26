Elektron releases the SID Redux sound pack for Rytm

The latest expansion pack for the Elektron Analog Rytm has arrived, and the Swedish beat wizards have sampled their first ever machine, the Sidstation. Designed solely for the Analog Rytm, the SID Redux sound pack promises a collection of gnarly, home computerish, and totally wonderful percussive sounds.

Key features include:

Sound pack size: 24.4 MB.

16 bit/48 kHz/mono WAV samples.

1 project. 16 patterns. 16 kits.

Scene and performance macros for each kit.

17 kicks. 14 snares. 3 toms. 5 hi-hats. 1 cymbal. 2 cowbells. 1 clap. 1 shaker.

8 synth tones.

12 SFX.

The SID Redux sound pack comes hot on the heels of Straight 808, the first sound pack for the Analog Rytm. This is a hand-picked selection of tape saturated 808 samples, all recorded by Goldbaby.

The SID Redux sound pack is available from Elektron for £12.