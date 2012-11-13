Electrix launches the Tweaker controller

Tweaker is new performance and DJ controller designed with NI Traktor and Ableton Live users in mind. We got our first look at the MIDI device at NAMM back in January, but it's now available to buy.
It features a 32-button grid, velocity sensitive pads, push encoders with LED rings and a 2-channel DJ mixer style interface. All controls feature bright LED colour coding for visual feedback.
It ships with an LE version of Traktor, plus mappings for Ableton Live and Serato Scratch.
The Tweaker is available now at an RRP of $399. For more info visit the Electrix official site.
Official Electrix Tweaker spec:
- 2 Channel DJ mixer style interface
- 32 Button grid with multicolor LED feedback
- 8 Backlit velocity sensitive pads with aftertouch
- 6 Push encoders with LED rings
- Intuitive navigation controls with 5-way selector and large push encoder
- USB bus powered
- MIDI In and Out ports
- Removable height extension legs
- Plug and play on Mac and PC
- Dimensions: 11" x 10.5" x 1.75" (279mm x 267mm x 44.5mm)
Included with Tweaker:
- Traktor LE 2 DJ Software with overlay
- Ableton Live Remote Script with overlay
- Traktor Pro and Serato Scratch Live mappings
- Tweaker Editor Software
- Removable legs
- USB cable