dv247 hosts Next Gen Music Tech for FutureHeads event

PRESS RELEASE: The first of UK retailer dv247's Summer Sessions events takes place on Thursday 9 July in Romford, Essex, and coincides with even more new and exciting music technology gear being announced at Summer NAMM 2015. You can join dv247 for interactive sessions and find out what's to come for forward-thinking music recording and production professionals.

The events will feature: industry-experienced music producers, in addition to a panel of experts, discussing just why 'The Past is Cool Again'; live production and remix workshops; exciting demos of the Arp Odyssey and Roland's Aira System; bite-size gear presentations; plus the chance to get hands-on with the UK's most comprehensive range of next-gen music making technology.

Main keynote session: An audience with artist/producer Martyn Ware' - 7.30pm

A founder member of both The Human League and Heaven 17, Martyn also forged a career as one of the world's most in-demand music producers, notably for Tina Turner, Erasure and Terence Trent D'Arby. He has collaborated with other electronic music legend, Vince Clarke, and is a Visiting Professor at Queen Mary College, University of London, a member of BAFTA, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and a founder of 5D - the future of immersive design. He continues to tour and record as Heaven 17 (with vocalist Glenn Gregory) and remains as prolific in music production as he always was.

Secondary keynote session: Old'SCool Again - 6pm

Classic synths/drum machines being reborn. Past music genres being revitalised. Vinyl records. Breaks 'n' samples re-used. A panel of industry experts discusses why the past is cool again and how it may affect the future of music production.

Panelists include:

Chad Jackson - former world champion mixing DJ, producer/remixer/artist and music tech educator (Guildford Academy of Contemporary Music)

Mark Settle - DJWorx (Global DJ community website/blog) founder

Registration for this event is free. For further information and a full event list please visit the dv247 website or call dv247 on 0203 1766 247.

Event date: Thursday 9 July 4pm to 9pm

Venue: dv247, Chesham Close, Romford, Essex, RM7 7PJ

About dv247's Summer Sessions and Autumn Sessions events

Held at our large, hi-tech equipped retail superstore in Romford, East London, these free to attend events offer aspirational, informative and educational workshops, masterclasses and interactive panel debates featuring a host of recognised music industry professionals, backed up by our team of dv247 product experts.

Aimed to enrich the creative and business life of anyone involved with playing, performing, recording and producing music, these dv247 Expo-style events are individually themed and focus on a certain category of artist or interest, enabling you to find the best one, or ones, to attend!

Also, this is a great opportunity to meet and network with other artists, producers, songwriters and musicians, further expanding your creative contacts and collaboration opportunities. Meet and exchange vibes over a drink at our brand new coffee bar or play or even perform your latest tracks to potential new musical collaborators or band members.

Of course, being hosted in the UK's largest and best equipped musical instrument and recording tech environment, you'll have chance to pick up that special guitar you've always wanted to play, explore the sounds on that awesome new synth, or jam on the latest DJ or PA gear you've dreamed of.

Want to talk music tech with our team of dv247 experts? Then chat away, as they'll be on hand throughout these exciting events to answer whatever questions you may have or give you the advice you need!