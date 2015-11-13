Dusty Kid's favourite music software
Steinberg Cubase 6.5
"I've been using Cubase since around 1999; it's still my main DAW today. I upgraded to version 8, and although it has lots of incredible new features, I actually don't feel completely comfortable with it yet - especially its mixer - so the version I'm currently using is still 6.5."
Arturia V Collection
“I have a lot of the real hardware in my studio, but with the exception of my ARP 2600, most of it doesn’t get used much these days. Because the V Collection doesn’t require a dongle anymore, I can use it all anywhere I am - I love it!”
Waves C1
“The C1 is the main compressor I use for vocals, synths and any other things, yet it’s not the easiest to use, and you can often end up creating some crappy, uncontrollable transients. But, if you know how, it can give sounds a very nice and unique shape.”
u-he DIVA
“The best sounding software synth in my honest opinion! You can have Korg, Moog and Roland filters, and combine them together with astounding results. CPU-hungry, though.”
Ableton Live 9
“I started using Live from version 3 back in 2003, and a year later, it became the one piece of software I use within live performances. As I’m not a DJ, software such as Traktor just wasn’t what I used, so Ableton Live was always my choice. I have to say, it still is the most stable software I’ve had the pleasure to work within in ages.”