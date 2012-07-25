Image 1 of 3 Tachyon iPad screenshot Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess releases new iOS app, Tachyon

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess has released his newest app, Tachyon. © PETER KOLLANYI/epa/Corbis

If you've ever dreamed of shredding on the guitar guitar while tickling the ivories at the same time (and think about it, who hasn't?), or blending a scarifying buzz of a drill with that of a soothing human voice (again, who hasn't?), then Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater and Kevin Chartier have the app for you.

Designed for iOS devices and released today (25 July), Tachyon, according to a press release, "allows images and sound to become one as they magically blend under your fingertips. Each note you play is an individual expression, allowing independent control of pitch and tone far beyond that of traditional instruments.

"Most instruments only allow you to play one sound at a time, but with Tachyon, you can seamlessly blend between any two sounds as you slide your fingers up and down the screen.

"The visual experience of Tachyon is just as mesmerizing. As you move along the playing surface, a field of twinkling stars morphs into the shape of your selected instrument, allowing a direct correlation between sight and sound."



As described by Jordan Rudess, "Tachyon is simple to use and at the same time offers a unique musical expressive power. The sonic core of the app is a custom crafted sound set from my personal library, encompassing sounds as familiar as those you would find in your home toolbox, and as exclusive as the ones I use on tour with Dream Theater."

Tachyon is compatible with iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPod touch (3rd generation), iPod touch (4th generation) and iPad. It requires iOS 4.2 or later.

Rudess and Chartier are the creators of the top-selling, award-winning synth app MorphWiz. In addition, they have released the popular Sample Wiz and GeoSynth apps.