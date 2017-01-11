Don't lose it down the sofa: Apogee's audio interfaces get their own remote control

Apogee has announced the arrival of Control, a hardware remote control accessory designed for use with the Element Series and Symphony I/O Mk II audio interfaces.
Featuring a large Symphony-inspired control knob and three focus buttons, you're able to quickly gain access to both input and output levels. On top of that, you have control over a wide range of functions using the eight user-configurable buttons.
Apogee Control connects directly to your Mac using a USB cable and is sold as a separate accessory. The unit is available now for $195 and works with the Element Series out of the box, with compatibility with the Symphony I/O Mk II arriving in the first quarter of 2017.
Apogee Control features
- Hardware remote accessory for Symphony I/O Mk II and Element series I/O interfaces
- Symphony-inspired Control Knob plus Input, Headphones and Speaker control knob focus buttons for lightning access to input and output levels
- 8 user-assignable buttons offer a wide variety of functions
- Connects to Mac with supplied USB cable
- Compatible with Symphony I/O Mk II, Element 24, Element 46 and Element 88 audio interfaces