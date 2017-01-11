Don't lose it down the sofa: Apogee's audio interfaces get their own remote control

Apogee has announced the arrival of Control, a hardware remote control accessory designed for use with the Element Series and Symphony I/O Mk II audio interfaces.

Featuring a large Symphony-inspired control knob and three focus buttons, you're able to quickly gain access to both input and output levels. On top of that, you have control over a wide range of functions using the eight user-configurable buttons.

Apogee Control connects directly to your Mac using a USB cable and is sold as a separate accessory. The unit is available now for $195 and works with the Element Series out of the box, with compatibility with the Symphony I/O Mk II arriving in the first quarter of 2017.

Apogee Control features