Apogee is in its Element with a new range of Thunderbolt audio interfaces

Apogee has released a new audio interface range featuring three new models; the Element 24, 46 and 88.
The Thunderbolt audio I/O boxes are Mac only and take the best bits from other Apogee gear like the Symphony I/O Mk II, Ensemble Thunderbolt and Groove.
The Element range is designed to offer advanced software control, ultimate recording quality and performance at affordable prices.
You may have noticed that there seems to be little control functions on each of the I/O boxes. This is where the Element Control Software and Control Mobile app come in.
The Element Control Software provides all control of hardware parameters including input gain, output level and low latency monitoring. Should you not want to be tied to one screen, the Element Control Mobile App will provide you with wireless remote control of hardware via your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.
However, if you feel you'd like to take more tangible control of your mixes, then there's also the Apogee Control Remote (sold separately), a hardware controller with eight buttons and a control knob that you can configure to control a wide range of settings.
The Apogee Element range is available now with the 24 priced at £549, the 46 at £859 and the 88 at £1399. The Control Remote will set you back £189 (available from November 2016).
Apogee Element range specs
Element 24
- 10 IN x 12 OUT Thunderbolt Audio I/O box
- AD/DA conversion for recording up to 192kHz/24-bit
- 2 analog inputs with world-class mic preamps and selectable 48v phantom power for connecting microphones, instruments or line-level devices
- 2 combination inputs
- 4 analog outputs
- 2 balanced L/R XLR outputs
- 1 1/4" stereo headphone output
Element 46
- 12 IN x 14 OUT Audio I/O box
- AD/DA conversion for recording up to 192kHz/24-bit
- 4 analog inputs with world-class mic preamps and selectable 48v phantom power for connecting microphones, instruments or line-level devices
- 4 combination inputs
- 6 analog outputs
- 2 balanced L/R XLR outputs
- 2 1/4" stereo headphone output
Element 88
- 16 IN x 16 OUT Audio I/O box
- AD/DA conversion for recording up to 192kHz/24-bit
- 8 analog inputs with world-class mic preamps and selectable 48v phantom power for connecting microphones, instruments or line-level devices
- 4 combination inputs
- 4 XLR inputs
- 8 analog outputs
- 2 balanced L/R XLR outputs
- 2 balanced 1/4" outputs
- 2 1/4" stereo headphone outputs
Common specs
- Single port Thunderbolt connectivity to Mac for ultra-low latency performance
- 1.41ms round-trip at 96kHz with a 32 buffer setting
- Optical IN: Supports ADAT, SMUX & S/PDIF
- ADAT: 8 channels 44.1-48 kHz on 1 Toslink connector
- SMUX: 4 channels 88.2-96 kHz on 1 Toslink connector
- S/PDIF: 2 channels, up to 192 kHz on 1 Toslink connector
- Optical OUT: Supports ADAT, SMUX & S/PDIF
- ADAT: 8 channels 44.1-48 kHz on 1 Toslink connector
- SMUX: 4 channels 88.2-96 kHz on 1 Toslink connector
- S/PDIF: 2 channels, up to 192 kHz on 1 Toslink connector
- Word Clock IN/OUT via BNC connections for syncing with other digital audio gear
- Element Control Software for Mac provides all control of hardware parameters including input gain, output level and low latency monitoring
- Element Control Mobile App provides wireless remote control of hardware via iPhone, iPad or iPod touch
- Works with Apogee Control - Optional desktop hardware remote control (sold separately)
- Multi-Unit Thunderbolt support - Connect any two Element audio I/O boxes directly to Thunderbolt ports on your computer