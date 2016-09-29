Apogee is in its Element with a new range of Thunderbolt audio interfaces

Apogee has released a new audio interface range featuring three new models; the Element 24, 46 and 88.

The Thunderbolt audio I/O boxes are Mac only and take the best bits from other Apogee gear like the Symphony I/O Mk II, Ensemble Thunderbolt and Groove.

The Element range is designed to offer advanced software control, ultimate recording quality and performance at affordable prices.

You may have noticed that there seems to be little control functions on each of the I/O boxes. This is where the Element Control Software and Control Mobile app come in.

The Element Control Software provides all control of hardware parameters including input gain, output level and low latency monitoring. Should you not want to be tied to one screen, the Element Control Mobile App will provide you with wireless remote control of hardware via your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

However, if you feel you'd like to take more tangible control of your mixes, then there's also the Apogee Control Remote (sold separately), a hardware controller with eight buttons and a control knob that you can configure to control a wide range of settings.

The Apogee Element range is available now with the 24 priced at £549, the 46 at £859 and the 88 at £1399. The Control Remote will set you back £189 (available from November 2016).

Apogee Element range specs

Element 24

10 IN x 12 OUT Thunderbolt Audio I/O box

AD/DA conversion for recording up to 192kHz/24-bit

2 analog inputs with world-class mic preamps and selectable 48v phantom power for connecting microphones, instruments or line-level devices

2 combination inputs

4 analog outputs

2 balanced L/R XLR outputs

1 1/4" stereo headphone output

Element 46

12 IN x 14 OUT Audio I/O box

AD/DA conversion for recording up to 192kHz/24-bit

4 analog inputs with world-class mic preamps and selectable 48v phantom power for connecting microphones, instruments or line-level devices

4 combination inputs

6 analog outputs

2 balanced L/R XLR outputs

2 1/4" stereo headphone output

Element 88

16 IN x 16 OUT Audio I/O box

AD/DA conversion for recording up to 192kHz/24-bit

8 analog inputs with world-class mic preamps and selectable 48v phantom power for connecting microphones, instruments or line-level devices

4 combination inputs

4 XLR inputs

8 analog outputs

2 balanced L/R XLR outputs

2 balanced 1/4" outputs

2 1/4" stereo headphone outputs

Common specs