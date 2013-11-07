Dirty Harry synth for Windows goes freeware

Dirty Harry, a synth plugin for Windows by De La Mancha, has become freeware.

Pitched as a gritty synth for grimy noise-makers, Dirty Harry has until this week been a paid-for VST - until developers De La Mancha decided to give it away.

Dirty Harry includes 20 unique waveforms, and for extra grit its three oscillators can be sync'd or ring modulated. You'll also find two tempo-sync LFOs (allowing modulation of filter, pitch and contact) and 104 presets covering Lead, Bass, Arp, Drone and more.

Meanwhile, those seeking truly unstable sounds can also opt for Dodgy Contact Emulation and Pitch Instability options.

Dirty Harry is out now from the De La Mancha site.