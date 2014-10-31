Dirty Electronics Mute Synth II announced

Mute and Dirty Electronics have announced the release of the Dirty Electronics Mute Synth II (MSII), a handheld synth and sequencer concocted in collaboration with the designer and writer, Adrian Shaughnessy.

The MSII follows the first Dirty Electronics Mute Synth (MSI), originally created for the legendary Short Circuit presents Mute event at the Roundhouse in 2011.

The MSII's design may differ from the original but the focus is still on an inclusive ethos. Dirty Electronics want both seasoned synth wizards and newcomers to be able to pick it up and experiment with sound straight away. There is also the promise of additional modules and add-ons to make the MSII customisable and scalable. Exact detail on these is not yet available.

Mute Synth II comes boxed with a selection of works created using the synth by artists associated with Dirty Electronics and Mute. The CD features Chris Carter (Throbbing Gristle / Carter Tutti Void), Simon Fisher Turner, Dominic Butler (Bronze Teeth / Factory Floor), Kidanevil, Dirty Electronics and more. You can hear a sample at Mute Records' SoundCloud

Dirty Electronics Mute Synth II (MSII) features:

Noise generator

Feedback

Oscillator

Wave shaping (triangle - square)

Buffered output

Sequencer

External clock option

Touch and knob/potentiometer controls

Mini patchbay

Dotmatrix display (external module)

PCB artwork

Bend and hack points

Expansion board capability

Mini jack/headphone output

Battery powered (9v battery not included)

At the core of the instrument is a versatile mini patchbay that provides expansion and modification permutations and a grid-like visual representation of patched parameters using coloured jumpers. The patchbay encourages interaction with the instrument and playfulness.

The printed circuit board artwork, with a black and silver finish, has multiple touch electrodes in the form of small squares that provide a labyrinth of possible connections and resulting behaviours. Different rhythmic sequences are created through hybrid 4-bit binary coding, feedback loops and bit bashing.

Dirty Electronics will present Mute Synth II at Nonclassical's event at Bloc in London on 15 November.

Mute Synth II is available for pre-order now at £89.99 from the Mute Records shop.