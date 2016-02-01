Decksaver now has Ableton Push 2, Yamaha's Refaces and Novation's Circuit covered

If your Push 2 gets a shove, a Decksaver cover should keep it safe.

Decksaver has quickly established itself as a go-to brand for anyone who wants a cover or two to keep their prized bits of music technology hardware safe, and the company recently announced that it has some new transparent polycarbonate protectors in the offing.

Each one is designed to fit a specific piece of gear, and the 2016 range includes covers for the likes of Ableton Push 2, Yamaha's Reface range, Arturia's BeatStep Pro and Novation's Circuit. On the DJ side, Pioneer's DDJ-SB2 and XDJ-700 also get Decksaver protection.

Find out more on the Decksaver website. Prices vary for each cover.