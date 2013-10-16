Dave Smith announces Mopho SE analogue keyboard synth

The Mopho SE's black case is more reminiscent of the Mopho X4 than the standard Mopho.

Small and affordable analogue monosynths are all very well, but how about if you want one that has a decent-sized keyboard that can be used for more than just playing simple bass and lead lines?

Step forward Dave Smith Instruments' Mopho SE, a new version of the Mopho that rocks a 44-note keyboard. This is velocity-sensitive and supports aftertouch.

The synth is powered by the existing Mopho engine, which comprises two analogue oscillators, two sub octave generators, a selectable 2- or 4-pole famed Curtis low-pass filter, three 5-stage envelope generators, four LFOs, a re-latchable arpeggiator, and a 16x4 step sequencer. There are 20 modulation sources and close to 50 destinations.

More specs below. At $949 this isn't the most affordable hardware synth on the market, but if you want a decent keyboard built into your instrument rather than having to plug a controller in, it could be the perfect choice.

Dave Smith Instruments Mopho SE specs

Synthesizer features

100% analog signal path

Two oscillators capable of producing sawtooth, triangle, saw/triangle, and variable pulse width square waves, with hard sync

Two sub-octave generators (one octave below oscillator 1 and two octaves below oscillator 2)

One classic Curtis low-pass filter (switchable 2- or 4-pole) with audio rate modulation, self-oscillating in 4-pole mode

Analog VCA

Three envelope generators (ADSR plus delay)

Feedback loop with programmable level and gain

White noise generator

4 LFOs

Gated 16 x 4 step sequencer (one sequence per program)

Arpeggiator

Glide (portamento): separate rates per oscillator

Full-sized, 44-note (F to C), semi-weighted keyboard action with velocity and aftertouch

Full-sized modulation wheel and spring-loaded pitch wheel

Fully programmable with 3 banks of 128 user programs (384 total)

I/O

USB type B receptacle

MIDI In, Out/Thru, and Poly Chain

Left and Right audio outputs: 1/4" phone jack (unbalanced)

Audio Input: 1/4" phone jack (unbalanced)

Sustain pedal input (accepts normally on or off momentary footswitch with 1/4" phone plug)

Expression pedal/control voltage (3.3 VDC max.) input (1/4" TRS phone jack)

Headphone output: 1/4" TRS stereo phone jack

Physical specs

Dimensions: approximately 25.2" L x 11.1" W x 3.6" H (64 cm x 28.2 cm x 9.1 cm)

Weight: 13.25 Lbs

Included