Dave Smith announces Mopho SE analogue keyboard synth

Small and affordable analogue monosynths are all very well, but how about if you want one that has a decent-sized keyboard that can be used for more than just playing simple bass and lead lines?
Step forward Dave Smith Instruments' Mopho SE, a new version of the Mopho that rocks a 44-note keyboard. This is velocity-sensitive and supports aftertouch.
The synth is powered by the existing Mopho engine, which comprises two analogue oscillators, two sub octave generators, a selectable 2- or 4-pole famed Curtis low-pass filter, three 5-stage envelope generators, four LFOs, a re-latchable arpeggiator, and a 16x4 step sequencer. There are 20 modulation sources and close to 50 destinations.
More specs below. At $949 this isn't the most affordable hardware synth on the market, but if you want a decent keyboard built into your instrument rather than having to plug a controller in, it could be the perfect choice.
Dave Smith Instruments Mopho SE specs
Synthesizer features
- 100% analog signal path
- Two oscillators capable of producing sawtooth, triangle, saw/triangle, and variable pulse width square waves, with hard sync
- Two sub-octave generators (one octave below oscillator 1 and two octaves below oscillator 2)
- One classic Curtis low-pass filter (switchable 2- or 4-pole) with audio rate modulation, self-oscillating in 4-pole mode
- Analog VCA
- Three envelope generators (ADSR plus delay)
- Feedback loop with programmable level and gain
- White noise generator
- 4 LFOs
- Gated 16 x 4 step sequencer (one sequence per program)
- Arpeggiator
- Glide (portamento): separate rates per oscillator
- Full-sized, 44-note (F to C), semi-weighted keyboard action with velocity and aftertouch
- Full-sized modulation wheel and spring-loaded pitch wheel
- Fully programmable with 3 banks of 128 user programs (384 total)
I/O
- USB type B receptacle
- MIDI In, Out/Thru, and Poly Chain
- Left and Right audio outputs: 1/4" phone jack (unbalanced)
- Audio Input: 1/4" phone jack (unbalanced)
- Sustain pedal input (accepts normally on or off momentary footswitch with 1/4" phone plug)
- Expression pedal/control voltage (3.3 VDC max.) input (1/4" TRS phone jack)
- Headphone output: 1/4" TRS stereo phone jack
Physical specs
- Dimensions: approximately 25.2" L x 11.1" W x 3.6" H (64 cm x 28.2 cm x 9.1 cm)
- Weight: 13.25 Lbs
Included
- Power supply for 100V - 240V AC operation
- Operation manual
- Free downloadable software editor for Mac OS and Windows