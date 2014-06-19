Dancefair Ibiza is coming in September

Leading Dutch electronic music event Dancefair is spreading its wings later this year, landing in Ibiza on 25 and 26 September. What's more, we're proud to announce that it's being brought to you in association with MusicRadar and Future Music magazine.

Taking place at Benimussa Park, Ibiza's former zoo, the event will feature workshops and seminars from a slew of dance music specialists, with names already confirmed including Laidback Luke, Shlomi Aber and Secret Cinema.

The focus on Thursday 25 September will be on commercial sounds such as EDM, electro, trance and progressive, while on 26 September genres as techno, deep house, house, and drum & bass will be covered.

Attendees will also have the chance to get feedback on their music from record labels, who'll be on the lookout for new talent at Dancefair's Demo Drop, while media specialists will be around to discuss how to promote yourself and improve your online presence. You'll also be able to check out the latest music-making software and hardware.

For DJs and producers

Commenting on the launch of Dancefair Ibiza, founder Norman Soares said: "Our objective is to help every up and coming DJ and producer of the world to reach their goals. With English being the first language, we will be providing key workshops and seminars in Spanish, too, as not only are we in Ibiza but there are a lot of great new artists in Spain who are seeking information and hands-on knowledge on music production and taking their first steps in the industry.

"On the other hand, many DJs and producers from all over the globe celebrate the end of the summer on the island and many electronic musicians work in the numerous bars and clubs, hoping to get their music picked up along the way. Therefore I believe that Ibiza is a great place for Dancefair."

To find out more and book your place, head to the Dancefair Ibiza website. Tickets cost €50 per day, or you can attend both days for €70.