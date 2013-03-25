Daft Punk tease new album Random Access Memories

We can expect a couple of months of frenzied anticipation now that Daft Punk have confirmed that they have a new album, the geekily titled Random Access Memories, due on 20 May 2013.

The duo showcased their second 15-second teaser clip during Saturday Night Live in the US at the weekend (see above). This sounds like it might be a different part of the song that was previously trailed, adding trademark vocoded vocals to the original groove.

Daft Punk's Random Access Memories is available for pre-order now on the iTunes Music Store. There are no track names yet, but it appears that there will be 13 songs on the album.