New Daft Punk music teased in advert

It's been widely rumoured that Daft Punk will be releasing new music in 2013. Now the duo have released a teaser ad that appears to confirm this.

Airing during Saturday Night Live in the US, the 15-second clip's only visuals are a sparkly Daft Punk logo and a fusion of two helmets, but it's the music playing in the background that'll be of interest to most people.

Stylistically, this appears to mark a return to disco-influenced, turn-of-the-century Discovery-era Daft Punk. This would certainly make sense when you consider that Nile Rodgers has been collaborating with the duo on their new music; the track in the video sounds very much like a lost Chic classic.

Whether this is an indicator of what the rest of the new album's going to sound like remains to be seen. We can't wait to find out, though.