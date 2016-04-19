D16 rewards its customers with free Frontier limiter plugin

D16 is gifting its users a new plugin by the name of Frontier - a self-adaptive and supposedly versatile limiter.

Available to registered D16 users, and also offered for free with the June issue of Computer Music magazine (CM230) this can be used to control the dynamics on single tracks, busses or your master output.

It can be transparent when employed in mixing/mastering situations, but if you push the settings to more extreme levels and make use of the Control Input and Soft Clipping controls, it has more creative sound-shaping applications as well.

For example, D16 says that Frontier can be used as a mono ducker or as a wave-shaping tool. What's more, because of the plugin's automatic gain makeup algorithm, Frontier automatically normalises the signal's volume after it passes the limiting section.

You can find out more and download Frontier on the D16 website. It's available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac.

D16 Frontier features