D16 Group releases Sigmund delay unit

Polish plugin developer D16 Group has released Sigmund, a new effect that features four independent delay lines.

Each of these has its own set of parameter controls and benefits from its own multimode filter, overdrive and amplitude modulator.

The delays can be interconnected in any way you like, and a "no-compromise" signal path design process is said to have been employed to keep the sound quality high and enable you to work with very small delay times.

Sigmund is available now for Mac and PC and is priced at €69/$89/£59. You can find out more on the D16 Group website.