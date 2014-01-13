Computer Music celebrates 200th issue with free plugins and samples

Our sister magazine Computer Music recently published its 200th issue, and what an issue it is.

Featuring 10 hours of video, the full PC version of Cakewalk's Rapture synth (which previously retailed for £165), a PC/Mac distortion plugin from FXpansion and 800 samples from Goldbaby, it's described by CM editor Lee du-Caine as the magazine's "most epic issue ever".

Inside the mag you'll find a huge tutorial featuring an incredible 200 essential music production techniques, tricks, tips and studio secrets... with expert video demonstration and explanation for each and every one!

Also on the agenda is a Producer Masterclass with hardstyle hero Headhunterz (available with print and Apple Newsstand editions only), and interviews with the legends of Commodore 64 music making.

Computer Music 200 is on sale now in digital and print formats. Click the links below to find out more, or head over to the Computer Music website.

