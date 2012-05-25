COMPETITION: Win two tickets to Glade festival

Since emerging as an offshoot of a soundsystem at Glastonbury Festival in 2004, Glade has grown to become one of the UK's best dance music festivals.

Now helmed by Secret Productions, the team behind Secret Garden Party, Glade 2012 is set to be an immersive electronic experience nestled in the Norfolk countryside. Headline acts include Sven Vath, Andy C, Rusko, Jimmy Edgar and loads more.

Glade 2012 takes place 14 - 17 June at Houghton Hall, Kings Lynn, Norfolk - see the site taking shape in the video above.

The competition

To win one of two pairs of tickets to Glade 2012, simply answer the following question:

Glade began life as a stage at which UK festival?

V Festival

Glastonbury

Download

Competition closes Friday 1 June