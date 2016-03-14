Cereal sound designer Diego Stocco makes 'plant-powered music'

Sound designer Diego Stocco is at it again. Fresh from making a tune out of leaf blower samples, he's collaborated with breakfast cereal company Kashi to create a piece of music using - you guessed it - cereals.

"The idea was to use different kinds of cereals in a musical way, so I created a set of custom instruments that would interact with the cereals, their movement and their sound," Stocco explains.

"I built a cereal-based drum kit, shakers, the Cereal Cello, a Yellow Peas Slide and other things. I also manipulated the sound of cereals through various synthesis methods in order to create tonal elements for the melody, bass and harmony parts."

Find out more on Diego Stocco's website.