If Sergio Leone had made a short film about sound design, it might have looked something like Diego Stocco's A Fistful Leaves.

Determined to do something to end his hatred of the sound that had previously been the bane of his musical existence, Stocco sampled the noise of a leaf blower and then used the audio as the basis for various patches in Spectrasonics' Omnisphere 2. He then used these to create a track.

Coming soon: The Good, The Bad and The Tumble Dryer.