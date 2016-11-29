Cakewalk's Sonar Home Studio DAW promises pro features at a budget price

If you own a Windows machine and you're looking to buy your first DAW, Cakewalk's new Sonar Home Studio software could fit the bill.

As its name suggests, its derived from the company's fully-fledged Sonar, but offers a scaled-back feature set and helpful tools to ease the music making process. The Lenses feature, for example, is designed to tailor your experience to the type of music you want to make - whether that be rock, EDM or anything else - giving you just the tools that you actually need.

Creative highlights include the Overloud TH3 Cakewalk Amp Simulator and step sequencer, while Home Studio comes with more than 1000 loops and the Rapture Session synth. Projects can be spread across 64 audio tracks and 128 MIDI tracks, and a selection of effect plugins is included.

Sonar Home Studio is also touch-enabled and promises to take advantage of the latest Windows 10 audio technologies, so could be a nice partner for your latest laptop or tablet.

Sonar Home Studio is available now for Window 7/8/10 priced at $50, though it's on sale at $35 until the end of November. You can find out more on the Cakewalk website.