Cakewalk Z3TA+2 coming to Mac

Cakewalk z3ta+ 2

Cakewalk's decision to finally update its Z3TA+ synth came as a big surprise in 2011, but version 2 turned out to be a welcome return.

Now Mac users will get the chance to experience what the instrument has to offer: Cakewalk has announced that it'll be available in VST3 and AU formats for Mac OS X 10.6.8 or later in August.

Existing Windows users will get the Mac version for free. If you're a Mac user who wants to be notified as soon as the OS X version is available, you can sign up for an email update on the Cakewalk website. The price remains at £69.

