CableGuys says that its PanShaper plugin delivers a new level of stereo control

Having previously given you a free way to increase your panning power with PanCake, CableGuys is raising the stakes with the release of its PanShaper plugin.

This promises modulation editing, width controls, multiband options and a streamlined interface that's said to make PanShaper easy to use.

The theory is that you'll be able to use PanShaper to make individual elements of a mix stand out, to boost your stereo image exactly as you want, and to add width at specific points in the frequency range.

Check out the video above for a tour, and find out more on the CableGuys website. A demo is available for you to download, and the full version of PanShaper costs €34/$39. It's available in VST/AU formats for PC and Mac.