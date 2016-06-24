Build your perfect drum sounds with Sample Magic's Stacker

Sample Magic has unveiled Stacker, which it describes as a "uniquely powerful drum layering plugin." Marrying sampling, synthesis and effects, this is designed to help you create the drum sounds of your dreams.

Stacker actually contains three samplers, enabling you to import, edit and layer the same number of sounds. The synth engine, meanwhile, features an analogue oscillator with separate noise oscillator.

A slew of other sound design tools is also included: multistage envelopes, distortion presets, analogue-style filters, 2-band EQ, mod envelopes, LFOs and a delay and reverb engine.

Shipping with more than 1,200 presets that can be used as is or tweaked to your taste, Stacker is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is £80, though you can currently buy it for the introductory price of £60.

Find out more on the Sample Magic website.