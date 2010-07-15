Blackbox announces noise-cancelling in-ear iPhone/iPod headphones

PRESS RELEASE: Blackbox, the world's premier provider of best-in-class audio products designed for personal listening, today announced the launch of its exciting new i10 earphones specially created and designed for iPod and iPhone users.

In a UK first, the i10 earphones (£79.99 RRP) are powered directly by the device through Apple's unique 30 pin dock connector. The i10's are designed to improve the device's sound quality and provide a clear and authentic listening experience through Active Noise Rejection™ (ANR) technology. The earphones offer maximum comfort, wearability and style with an integrated monitor function and volume control which is ideal for listening to music on the go.

The i10 earphones provide an enthralling listening experience with deep bass, clear vocals and natural highs by cancelling 92% of background noise using ANR technology provided by Phitek Systems; a global leader in electro-acoustic technologies and active noise-cancellation. ANR is a unique patented technology that virtually eliminates disturbing background noise. It works by intelligently measuring the noise field in the ear, before calculating and reintroducing an 'anti-noise' response, resulting in near silence by continuously adapting to the prevailing noise conditions.

Neil Truckell, UK Brand Manager of Blackbox comments: "This product presents something truly unique for Apple and music enthusiasts here in the UK. Through its Active Noise Rejection technology, the i10s are the first earphones to operate without the need for external batteries and provide the ultimate upgrade path for iPOD/iPHONE users, keen to dramatically improve sound quality and comfort. Its competitive price point makes it an amazing addition to your device so you can simply enjoy music on the go. This is just one of the upcoming innovations from the Blackbox family."

The Blackbox i10 earphones are available to order now from Amazon.com and Play.com.

Technical Specification for the i10:

· iPod 30 pin dock

· Active Noise Reduction - Up to 92% (22dB)

· Passive Noise Isolation - Up to 30dB >1kHz

· Connector cable 800mm, Earphone cable 450mm

· Slide volume control

· Lateral, in-ear earphone with an ergonomic design and monsoon skin

· Power - supplied by iPod

· Comes with a set of 3 grommet sizes (S,M,L)

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Blackbox

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter