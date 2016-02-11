Back in black: limited edition versions of Arturia BeatStep and MiniLab

Image 1 of 2 The black BeatStep has the same feature set as the original version. BeatStep Image 2 of 2 The black MiniLab. Arturia MiniLab

Winter NAMM 2016 saw Arturia busying itself by announcing the MatrixBrute synth and KeyStep controller, but the company has now turned its attention to a couple of existing products and announced limited edition versions of them.

The headline news is that both the original BeatStep pad controller/sequencer and MiniLab keyboard controller are now available in black, but there's slightly more to it than that.

That's because each piece of hardware also ships with a suite of software that contains the Analog Lab and Oberheim SEM V synths, plus a copy of Ableton Live Lite. The MiniLab also comes with UVI's Grand Piano Model D software.

Nice little bundles both of them, we'd say, especially as each is available for €99/$129. Find out more on the Arturia website.