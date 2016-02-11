More

Back in black: limited edition versions of Arturia BeatStep and MiniLab

Both ship with software synths and Ableton Live Lite

The black BeatStep has the same feature set as the original version.

The black MiniLab.

Winter NAMM 2016 saw Arturia busying itself by announcing the MatrixBrute synth and KeyStep controller, but the company has now turned its attention to a couple of existing products and announced limited edition versions of them.

The headline news is that both the original BeatStep pad controller/sequencer and MiniLab keyboard controller are now available in black, but there's slightly more to it than that.

That's because each piece of hardware also ships with a suite of software that contains the Analog Lab and Oberheim SEM V synths, plus a copy of Ableton Live Lite. The MiniLab also comes with UVI's Grand Piano Model D software.

Nice little bundles both of them, we'd say, especially as each is available for €99/$129. Find out more on the Arturia website.